Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

According to details 21 terrorists were eliminated during these attacks, while 14 soldiers were martyred defending the homeland.

The provincial minister expressed pride in the sacrifices of the courageous soldiers on behalf of the entire nation. He further said that the nation's prayers will always be with the Pakistan Army to keep their spirits high.

In his statement, Ramesh Singh Arora also warned that anyone who dares to cast an evil eye on our beloved country will face a dire fate.