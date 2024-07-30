Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visits Sujan Singh Haveli, inspects various sections

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli Rawalpindi and inspected its various sections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli Rawalpindi and inspected its various sections.

According to the handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that practical steps

were being taken to preserve and restore historical buildings. He said historical buildings played

a significant role in promoting national heritage and culture.

While addressing the media, the minister emphasised the historical importance of Sardar Sujan

Singh Haveli and remarked that historical buildings were symbols of culture.

He mentioned that restoration efforts would project a positive image of Pakistan worldwide.

The minister said that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete protection and freedom with

equal rights for all citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Hassan Tariq, Assistant Commissioner City

Hakin Khan and other officials were also present.