- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visits Sujan Singh Haveli, inspec ..
Provincial Minister For Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Visits Sujan Singh Haveli, Inspects Various Sections
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli Rawalpindi and inspected its various sections
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli Rawalpindi and inspected its various sections.
According to the handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that practical steps
were being taken to preserve and restore historical buildings. He said historical buildings played
a significant role in promoting national heritage and culture.
While addressing the media, the minister emphasised the historical importance of Sardar Sujan
Singh Haveli and remarked that historical buildings were symbols of culture.
He mentioned that restoration efforts would project a positive image of Pakistan worldwide.
The minister said that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete protection and freedom with
equal rights for all citizens.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Hassan Tariq, Assistant Commissioner City
Hakin Khan and other officials were also present.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago