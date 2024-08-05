Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Visits Churches In Narowal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday visited various churches in Narowal and held meetings with representatives of the Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday visited various churches in Narowal and held meetings with representatives of the Christian community.

According to details, the minister met with representatives of the Christian community in Qila Ahmadabad and visited the Yohanna Pentecostal and Presbyterian Church in Sahabdeke village. The purpose of the visit was to closely understand the needs and issues of the Christian community.

Ramesh Arora reviewed the conditions of the churches and obtained detailed information about the facilities and problems present there.

He said that the Punjab government was committed to protecting the rights of minorities and would make every possible effort to resolve their issues.

During the meetings with representatives of the Christian community, the minister listened to their problems and assured them of taking practical steps for their resolution. He emphasised that the protection of minority rights and their welfare was among the top priorities of the government.

