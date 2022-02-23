UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister For Preparing Master Plan For Development In Badin District

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Provincial Minister for preparing master plan for development in Badin district

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Syed Zia Abbas Shah Wednesday said that a master plan was being prepared for the development projects in Badin district on the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari including roads and water supply schemes.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the completion of the rehabilitation works of two roads in Matli taluka under Provincial works and services department here.

Minister said that under Provincial Highways M&R, 12 kilo meters road from Tando Allahayar road to Goth Gul Muhammad Mangrio and 35 kilo meter road from Tando Ghulam Ali Road to Ayoub kalro were constructed in two phases under annual development programme.

In the first phase, a 5 kilometers road has been opened keeping in view the public convenience. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that PPP has always provided employment and relief to the people while development and prosperity has come in the country.

The Provincial Minister said that soon the Sindh government is providing employment to 35 thousand people on merit in the education department while after resolving some legal issues, one and half to two lakh unemployed people will be provided employment on merit basis.

Minister was Accompanied by PPP district leadership, Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Chief Engineer Works and Services Hyderabad Division, former Chairman District Council Badin Ali Asghar Halepoto, PPP District Badin President Ramzan Chandio and other concerned officers besides PPP Badin leaders were also present.

Earlier, former chairman District Council Badin Ali Asghar Halepoto welcomed the provincial minister for works and services in Badin district and presented a traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak and a Sindhi topi.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Education Water Road Hyderabad Badin Matli Topi Ghulam Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Media From Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

1 hour ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

1 hour ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>