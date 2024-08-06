Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Khawaja Imran Nazir visits child with polio suspicion

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday visited Saifullah, a polio suspended child who is under treatment in a local hospital. The minister talked to the child's parents and consoled them with assuring government support for providing the best treatment of Saifullah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday visited Saifullah, a polio suspended child who is under treatment in a local hospital. The minister talked to the child's parents and consoled them with assuring government support for providing the best treatment of Saifullah. The minister informed the parents that he was visiting Saifullah on special directives by CM Mariam Nawaz Sharif.

Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi CEO Health briefed the minister regarding the treatment of the affected child.

"We doubt that the child has not been affected by the polio virus", he said and informed that a medical board consisting of private medical experts has been formed to thoroughly examine the child.

The medical board will determine the absence of polio virus and submit a report in 4 days, he said.

The minister expressed his affection to the child and also also walked a few steps with him.

The child's parents extended gratitude to the CM Mariam Nawaz and the hospital administration for the quality treatment.

The minister expressed good wishes for the child's speedy recovery.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan was also present during the visit.