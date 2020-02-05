UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister For Prison Zawwar Hussain Warriach Visits Proposed Site For Vocational Training Institute

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:16 PM

Provincial Minister for Prison Zawwar Hussain Warriach visits proposed site for Vocational Training Institute

Provincial Minister for Prison Zawwar Hussain Warriach inspected proposed site for establishing vocational training institute, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Prison Zawwar Hussain Warriach inspected proposed site for establishing vocational training institute, here on Wednesday.

The land for vocational training institute is located at Chak Number 325.

According to official sources, the minister instructed officials concerned to submit case with additional deputy commissioner revenue. He also issued instruction for completion of paper-work for execution of the project.

He stated that provision of technical education was top priority of the incumbent government.

He informed that he himself would monitor all activities related to the Institute. It was a project of public welfare and it would be completed as early as possible,the minister added.

Related Topics

Education SITE All Government Top

Recent Stories

Firm belief is Kashmir will be free: Imran Khan

7 minutes ago

Ahmed Zeb wins Kashmir Day Cycle Race

1 minute ago

Sindh governor, Chief Minister participate in rall ..

1 minute ago

National Highway Authority holds rally in connecti ..

1 minute ago

We will expose India's fake claims of secular and ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity day observed

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.