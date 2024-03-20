- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Minister
Provincial Minister For Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari Not To Avail Privileges As Minister
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari on Wednesday announced that he will not to avail privileges admissible under rules during his tenure as Minister
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari on Wednesday announced that he will not to avail privileges admissible under rules during his tenure as Minister.
In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Secretary, Zardari stated that country was facing economic challenges due to which he will forego his privileges and fuel expenses he is entitled as Minister.
He also voluntarily surrendered privilege of vehicle, fuel card and TA facility as entitled him as minister.
As per policy, minister was entitled 2700 CC vehicle with 600 litre petrol per month.
Recent Stories
EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister
Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi
Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest
WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines
PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitate passengers
CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists
19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Vehari
Minister for declaring education emergency to enrol out of school children
LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions
Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for ensuring safety to people ..
DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased
COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi36 seconds ago
-
WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines40 seconds ago
-
PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitate passengers30 seconds ago
-
CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists12 minutes ago
-
19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Vehari12 minutes ago
-
Minister for declaring education emergency to enrol out of school children12 minutes ago
-
LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for ensuring safety to people lives, property12 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Sajid Tabassum as member of KP assembly1 hour ago
-
SSP distributes appreciation certificates among investigation officers2 hours ago
-
Awais Shah vows to provide basic facilities to people2 hours ago
-
Minister assures cooperation to fire affected businessmen of Time Center2 hours ago