Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari Not To Avail Privileges As Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Minister

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari on Wednesday announced that he will not to avail privileges admissible under rules during his tenure as Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari on Wednesday announced that he will not to avail privileges admissible under rules during his tenure as Minister.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Secretary, Zardari stated that country was facing economic challenges due to which he will forego his privileges and fuel expenses he is entitled as Minister.

He also voluntarily surrendered privilege of vehicle, fuel card and TA facility as entitled him as minister.

As per policy, minister was entitled 2700 CC vehicle with 600 litre petrol per month.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Petrol Vehicle

Recent Stories

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce ..

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

32 seconds ago
 Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projec ..

Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi

36 seconds ago
 Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports ..

Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest

37 seconds ago
 WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of ..

WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines

40 seconds ago
 PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitat ..

PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitate passengers

30 seconds ago
 CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists

CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists

12 minutes ago
19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Veh ..

19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Vehari

12 minutes ago
 Minister for declaring education emergency to enro ..

Minister for declaring education emergency to enrol out of school children

12 minutes ago
 LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions

LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai ..

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for ensuring safety to people ..

12 minutes ago
 DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

2 hours ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan