Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari on Wednesday announced that he will not to avail privileges admissible under rules during his tenure as Minister.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Secretary, Zardari stated that country was facing economic challenges due to which he will forego his privileges and fuel expenses he is entitled as Minister.

He also voluntarily surrendered privilege of vehicle, fuel card and TA facility as entitled him as minister.

As per policy, minister was entitled 2700 CC vehicle with 600 litre petrol per month.