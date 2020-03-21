UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister For Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din Inaugurates Road Washing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din inaugurates road washing

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din has inaugurated washing of city roads with chlorine and potassium hypo chloride-mixed water at Clock Tower chowk here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din has inaugurated washing of city roads with chlorine and potassium hypo chloride-mixed water at Clock Tower chowk here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking solid steps to deal with corona virus pandemic.

He said that necessary instructions had been issued to all government departments that they should keep their arrangements at high alert to deal with corona epidemic, adding that the public cooperation was imperative in this regard.

The minister said that the people should adopt preventive and precautionary measures to fight against corona virus. He said that people should avoid going in crowds, shaking hands and embracing to each other rather they should adopt washing of hands and face and cleaning their houses.

Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that FDA and WASA staff has been deputed for cleanliness campaign. This staff will wash city roads thoroughly and their performance would be checked on daily basis.

Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din Provincial Minister inaugurated the road washing campaign by switching on a pressure pump at Clock Tower chowk.

MPA Firdous Rae, Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya and others were also present on the occasion.

