Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt reviews registration process for Himat Card

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt visited various parts of Rawalpindi Division to review registration of CM Punjab Himat Card package persons with disabilities (PWDs)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt visited various parts of Rawalpindi Division to review registration of CM Punjab Himat Card package persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the details, the minister accompanied by MPAs Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Ilyas, Mansoor Afsar and Zaib-un- Nisa Awan visited registration points established in Sir Syed Chowk (Rawalpindi), Taxila and Murree.

During his visit to Sir Syed Chowk, the minister directed the concerned teams to encourage the PWDs for maximizing registration for the Himat Card.

He reviewed thoroughly the process of registration and verification. He said that the beneficiaries of the facility must be registered and verified by the Social Welfare's mobile application.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he highlighted that CM Maryam Nawaz was actively working for the welfare of PWDs.

He informed the media that teams from Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Punjab were visiting door-to-door verifying the disabled people who are not able to work and are considered a burden on their families.

"Prior to the issuance of Himat Card, the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Punjab has established an integrated system to identify PWDs who are incapable of working and are entitled to financial assistance", he said and further informed that at present 388,000 PWDs in Punjab have been issued disability certificate by the District Assessment board for Persons with Disabilities.

"Among these persons with mutual disabilities" he said, "150,000 are those who are not able to work".

The minister while responding to miscellaneous questions further informed that in the first phase 65,000 people were being verified.

The minister repeated that after the completion of the above verification process, eligible PWDs would be given a stipend of Rs 3500.0 each month for three months.

"Moreover, these persons with disabilities will also be given assistive devices such as wheelchairs, white canes and hearing aids in view of their needs", he added.

In the series of his visit, Sohail Shaukat reached Thatth Khalil, Taxila along with MPA Mohsin Ayub Khan where he reviewed the registration process. Similarly he also visited different areas of Murree.

He informed people that Helpline 1312 or social welfare contact numbers were being serviced during office hours for registration process.

He directed the Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi to make public representatives a part of this campaign for better results.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department also remained with the minister during the visits.