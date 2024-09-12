Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar chairs departmental performance review meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Thursday presided over a performance review meeting of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi and Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Department.

Director Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi, Raza Ahmed and Director Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Samiullah gave briefing to the provincial minister regarding departmental performance.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the purpose of his visit was to improve the departmental performance. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was ensuring practical measures to provide facilities to the people.

The appointment of the law officer would be made mandatory in all directorates after the completion of legal requirements in this regard.

He said that the appointment of the law officer would improve the legal affairs.

The provincial minister said that an awareness campaign would be conducted to make people aware of the benefits of social security.

He informed the meeting participants that an amnesty scheme would be introduced so that people can benefit. He further said that the minimum wage of 37000 rupees was being ensured. He went on saying that the safety measures will be ensured to protect the workers.

Zero tolerance policy is being ensured in this regard. He directed that measures should be taken to ensure the safety of the workers deployed in the kilns.

He further directed to utilize all resources to solve the problems of the workers.