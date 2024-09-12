Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Sports, Labour And Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar Chairs Departmental Performance Review Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar chairs departmental performance review meeting

Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Thursday presided over a performance review meeting of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi and Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Thursday presided over a performance review meeting of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi and Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Department.

Director Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi, Raza Ahmed and Director Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Samiullah gave briefing to the provincial minister regarding departmental performance.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the purpose of his visit was to improve the departmental performance. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was ensuring practical measures to provide facilities to the people.

The appointment of the law officer would be made mandatory in all directorates after the completion of legal requirements in this regard.

He said that the appointment of the law officer would improve the legal affairs.

The provincial minister said that an awareness campaign would be conducted to make people aware of the benefits of social security.

He informed the meeting participants that an amnesty scheme would be introduced so that people can benefit. He further said that the minimum wage of 37000 rupees was being ensured. He went on saying that the safety measures will be ensured to protect the workers.

Zero tolerance policy is being ensured in this regard. He directed that measures should be taken to ensure the safety of the workers deployed in the kilns.

He further directed to utilize all resources to solve the problems of the workers.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Rawalpindi All Labour

Recent Stories

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

2 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

2 minutes ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

13 minutes ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

13 minutes ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

13 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

2 minutes ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

2 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi cel ..

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

17 minutes ago
 30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate o ..

Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan