- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar chairs departmental pe ..
Provincial Minister For Sports, Labour And Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar Chairs Departmental Performance Review Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Thursday presided over a performance review meeting of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi and Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Department
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Thursday presided over a performance review meeting of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi and Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Department.
Director Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Rawalpindi, Raza Ahmed and Director Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Samiullah gave briefing to the provincial minister regarding departmental performance.
Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the purpose of his visit was to improve the departmental performance. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was ensuring practical measures to provide facilities to the people.
The appointment of the law officer would be made mandatory in all directorates after the completion of legal requirements in this regard.
He said that the appointment of the law officer would improve the legal affairs.
The provincial minister said that an awareness campaign would be conducted to make people aware of the benefits of social security.
He informed the meeting participants that an amnesty scheme would be introduced so that people can benefit. He further said that the minimum wage of 37000 rupees was being ensured. He went on saying that the safety measures will be ensured to protect the workers.
Zero tolerance policy is being ensured in this regard. He directed that measures should be taken to ensure the safety of the workers deployed in the kilns.
He further directed to utilize all resources to solve the problems of the workers.
Recent Stories
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations
30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday
Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate unanimously passes National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 20248 minutes ago
-
Hot weather likely with chance of isolated rain at various parts of country: PMD8 minutes ago
-
Customs authorities incinerate drugs, harmful substances8 minutes ago
-
Governor accuses PTI of undermining KP Security8 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila2 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Wah2 minutes ago
-
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio13 minutes ago
-
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday13 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister13 minutes ago
-
Mian Parvez Aslam Group sweeps RCCI Election13 minutes ago
-
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements13 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme2 minutes ago