Provincial minister for strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood has said that the fourth wave of Coronavirus is dangerous and SOPs should be implemented besides ensuring vaccination against fatal disease.

He was speaking at a briefing given by Rescue 1122 in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office here today.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Director Finance PDMA Imran Mughal and officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The Provincial Minister said that effective measures have been taken by the government to control the fourth wave of coronavirus.

He said that all the kilns in the Bahawalpur district have been shifted to zigzag technology.

The concerned officers should continue the process of monitoring and legal action should be taken in case of violation.

He said that the performance of district administration, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and related agencies are highly appreciable.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia said that implementation of SOPs and corona vaccination process in Bahawalpur district has been expedited to protect against coronavirus.

More than 30,000 people are being vaccinated on a daily basis. In-charge Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain informed in detail about the performance of the organization.

He said that rescue exercises have been started by Rescue 1122 and related agencies to tackle floods.

He told that 36 Rescue 1122 Ambulances, 6 Fire Vehicles, 3 Rescue and Recovery Vehicles, 46 Motorbike Ambulances are active in the field. According to Flood Relief Resources, Rescue 1122 has 14 boats, 14 OBMs, 230 life jackets, 3 scuba divers and 50 lifebuoys. Similarly, the rescuers of Rescue 1122 are always ready to deal with any emergency situation.