- Home
- Pakistan
- Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for the Tourist Glass Trai ..
Provincial Minister For Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan Visits Proposed Sites For The Tourist Glass Train
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday visited Manga and Bastal Morr, Murree and inspected the sites for the proposed tourist glass train
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday visited Manga and Bastal Morr, Murree and inspected the sites for the proposed tourist glass train.
According to the details, the NESPAK officials briefed the minister about the proposed route of the train. It was informed in the briefing that a railway track would be constructed from Margalla Railway Station to Patriata.
It was further briefed that the feasibility study was underway for the establishment of various stations from Bastal Morr, Ghora Gali, Galiat and Kashmir Point to Patriata.
Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Akbar said that the work was underway rapidly on the tourist glass train project under the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz. He reaffirmed that the feasibility study of the project would be completed by April 30, 2025.
"Tourists from remote areas will be provided with quality travel through the glass train", he said and informed that the proposed glass train would also run from Saddar Railway Station.
"Providing quality travel facilities to tourists will further boost tourism in the country", he said.
Recent Stories
Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket
Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s ..
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts
Day two of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships witnesses standout performances
Rooney exit extends managerial struggles for England's 'golden generation'
Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC
Health Endowment Fund finances 26 NGOs in Kingdom
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promot ..
Saudi Pro League prepares for winter transfer window
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for th ..
NA body dismays over absence of DISCOs CEOs
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets people on Ne ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promotion of quality educa ..1 minute ago
-
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for the Tourist Glass Trai ..1 minute ago
-
NA body dismays over absence of DISCOs CEOs1 minute ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets people on New Year1 minute ago
-
PPRA, CCP sign MoU for transparency in public procurement processes5 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police make comprehensive security plan1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders foolproof security on New Year’s Eve1 minute ago
-
Old enmity claim two lives in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson22 minutes ago
-
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visits hospital, reviews facilities1 minute ago
-
Citrus festival starts tomorrow in Al-Hariq Governorate1 minute ago