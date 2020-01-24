UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister For Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Inspects Under Construction Bus Rapid Project (BRT) Project

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:46 PM

Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad inspects under construction bus rapid project (BRT) project

Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad has inspected the under construction bus rapid project (BRT) and directed concerned officials to ensure its early completion, aimed to provide quality transport facilities to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad has inspected the under construction bus rapid project (BRT) and directed concerned officials to ensure its early completion, aimed to provide quality transport facilities to masses.

He expressed these view while inspecting BRT's under bypass at Gul Bahar in Peshawar City and directed clearing of standing water in the area. He said BRT was a mega project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government that would provide state-of-the-art communication facilities to masses.

Shah Muhammad said efforts would be made to complete remaining work on BRT by June this year.

The Minister said no compromise would be made on quality and standard of works. He said green belts around BRT were developed and fence on both sides of BRT corridor were completed. He said positive criticism for sake improvement would always be welcomed.

The Minister said BRT would enhance beauty of Peshawar and also to save time of people from all walks of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Water June All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

3 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

4 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.