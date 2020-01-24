Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad inspects under construction bus rapid project (BRT) project

Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad has inspected the under construction bus rapid project (BRT) and directed concerned officials to ensure its early completion, aimed to provide quality transport facilities to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad has inspected the under construction bus rapid project (BRT) and directed concerned officials to ensure its early completion, aimed to provide quality transport facilities to masses.

He expressed these view while inspecting BRT's under bypass at Gul Bahar in Peshawar City and directed clearing of standing water in the area. He said BRT was a mega project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government that would provide state-of-the-art communication facilities to masses.

Shah Muhammad said efforts would be made to complete remaining work on BRT by June this year.

The Minister said no compromise would be made on quality and standard of works. He said green belts around BRT were developed and fence on both sides of BRT corridor were completed. He said positive criticism for sake improvement would always be welcomed.

The Minister said BRT would enhance beauty of Peshawar and also to save time of people from all walks of life.