Provincial Minister For Transport Visits Metro Bus Track To Inspect Ongoing Rehabilitation Work

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab, Bilal Akbar here on Monday visited Metro Bus track and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation work.

Talking to media persons at Saddar Metro Bus Station he briefed about on the ongoing construction/rehabilitation work of the Metro Bus Track.

The Minister informed that 88 percent physical work of the metro track has been completed.

The project would be completed by January 15, he informed.

The construction work of the metro track was delayed due to the sit-in and bad weather condition, he said adding, 6 months were given for the repair work and Rs 700 million was to be spent.

Tenders have also been issued at the international level for 110 electric buses.

World-class buses are being brought to Lahore and Rawalpindi, the Minister said adding, “We want to provide the best transport system in 9 big cities. ”

The Metro buses were also breaking down due to the deterioration of the track, Bilal Akbar said.

He informed that only four international companies could qualify for this project.

