Provincial minister hails extension in COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa service

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Wednesday that extension in the service of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was imperative in the prevailing situation at borders.

Talking to the media here, he said that for safeguarding geographical boundaries of the country and securing the rights of people, the PTI government and Army were on the same page,adding that he said the extension in COAS's service was in the national interest.

The Minister said that Pakistan was on a crucial stage and due to the aggressive steps of Modi government for sabotaging freedom struggle of Kashmiri people, the decision of extension in the service of General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a great step by the PTI government.

The whole Pakistani nation, Islamic countries and Kashmiri people have welcomed the courageous decision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added.