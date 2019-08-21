UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister Hails Extension In COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa Service

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

Provincial minister hails extension in COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa service

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Wednesday that extension in the service of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was imperative in the prevailing situation at borders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Wednesday that extension in the service of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was imperative in the prevailing situation at borders.

Talking to the media here, he said that for safeguarding geographical boundaries of the country and securing the rights of people, the PTI government and Army were on the same page,adding that he said the extension in COAS's service was in the national interest.

The Minister said that Pakistan was on a crucial stage and due to the aggressive steps of Modi government for sabotaging freedom struggle of Kashmiri people, the decision of extension in the service of General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a great step by the PTI government.

The whole Pakistani nation, Islamic countries and Kashmiri people have welcomed the courageous decision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Same Media Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi road deaths drop by 87%

38 minutes ago

Mike Hesson disinterested to take role of national ..

49 minutes ago

APG adopts Pakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report ..

49 minutes ago

Qureshi informs Danish counterpart by telephone a ..

6 minutes ago

Father forgives his two sons in model girl Qandeel ..

6 minutes ago

European equities rally despite Italy woes

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.