Provincial minister holds open court

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Livestock & Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Salman Abdullah Murad, Tuesday hold an open court and listened the problems of people.

Addressing the open court provincial minister said that people of Naushehroferoze district have communicated their complaints in a organized and amicable way which were about the local government, poor cleanliness and drainage system, illegal encroachments, law and order, clean drinking water.

The minister said that the budget allocated for construction of district headquarters hospital has been approved and construction work on the project will be started soon.

Deputy Commissioner was asked to prepare proposals for removal of illegal occupants from the city and construction of vegetable markets.

He assured that poultry hatchery will be made functional soon.

He ordered DC to restore the water supply scheme for the city and ensure provision for installing Reverse osmosis plant (RO) for drinking water.

The minister replied separately about the questions asked by people during open court and ordered the Deputy Commissioner to forward all complaints to them in writing so that could be presented to Chief Minister Sindh and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for further action.

Notables of district including Dr. Abdul Qadeer Memon, Ali Asghar Korai, Muhammad Younis Rjper, Ashfaq Ahmed Taggar and others highlighted major problems faced by the people and asked for resolving them. Among others MPA Syed Sarfaraz Ahmed Shah, Mumtaz Ali Chandio, DC Tashfeen Alam, SSP Abdul Qayoom Pitafi and PPP office bearers were also present.