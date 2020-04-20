Provincial minister inaugurates Bardana distribution

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/Incharge Wheat Procurement Campaign Chaudhary Zaheerud Din has inaugurated distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) at Wheat Procurement Center Set-III here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/Incharge Wheat Procurement Campaign Chaudhary Zaheerud Din has inaugurated distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) at Wheat Procurement Center Set-III here on Monday.

He said that on special directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, comprehensive and solid strategy had been adopted to purchase wheat in a fair and transparent manner by providing all-out facilities to the wheat growers.

The minister visited center and inspected arrangements there besides reviewing Bardana issuance process. He also met with farmers on the spot and said that Punjab government had taken a number of measures for welfare and betterment of farmer community.

He assured the farmers that their rights would be protected and no one would be allowed to exploit them during wheat procurement campaign.

Provincial Minister said that all administrative machinery had been activated to supervise wheat procurement campaign. He warned the staff to perform their duties fairly, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in any kind of misappropriation, embezzlement, corruption, negligence, delinquency or lethargy.

He directed that flawless arrangements should be made at wheat centers so that best service delivery could be ensured for success of the campaign. He directed that all complaints of farmers should be redressed immediately on the spot.

He also inspected arrangements of wheat storage capacity and directed that safety of purchased wheat should be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali briefed the minister about details of wheat campaign and arrangements for its storage. He said that regular monitoring would be carried out at 11 wheat procurement centers in district Faisalabad where 175000 metric ton wheat would be procured.

He told that manual and online applications for Bardana were being received. All necessary arrangements had been completed at wheat procurement centers to facilitate farmers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mian Aftab Ahmad, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, DFC Ali Imran and other officers were also present on the occasion.