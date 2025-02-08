Open Menu

Provincial Minister Inaugurates New Shelter Home At Darul Amaan In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Suhail Shokat Butt, accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Marmod, and Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder, on Saturday visited Darul Amaan.

During his visit, the minister inaugurated a newly built shelter home, demonstrating the government's commitment to providing safe and supportive environments for women in need.

The minister inspected the facilities at Darul Amaan, including residential quarters, food services, security arrangements, and cleanliness standards.

He expressed appreciation for the institution's management and cleanliness, emphasizing the importance of providing a secure and supportive environment for the women residing there.

The minister also directed the authorities to ensure the complete security of the women at Darul Amaan and to provide them with opportunities to become financially independent, enabling them to support their families and children.

