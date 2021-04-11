UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister Inaugurates Ramadan Relief Package At Utility Store In Gilgit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Provincial Minister inaugurates Ramadan Relief Package at Utility Store in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Fateh Ullah Khan inaugurated Ramadan Relief Package at Utility Store in Gilgit and said that people should avail the opportunity as almost all kinds of food items were available in USC.

On the occasion he said that PTI government was trying best to facilitate the common people during the holy month of Ramzan through various ways, including Utility Store Corporation across Pakistan.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced on Friday that, 'Ramdan relief Package' will start from April 10, where a total subsidy of 10-15 percent will be given over 19 essential commodities in all utility stores across the country.

Ramadan packages would be applicable including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk.

Under the proposed package, the USC would subsidize 19 essential items, entailing subsidy equivalent to approximately Rs 7.8 billion including wheat flour, sugar and ghee which have significant differential vis-a-vis prevailing prices in the domestic markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Oil Gilgit Baltistan April Market All From Government Wheat Best Billion Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

38 minutes ago

DEWA avoids 118 tonnes of carbon emissions during ..

53 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 15th edition winn ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.