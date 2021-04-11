Provincial Minister inaugurates Ramadan Relief Package at Utility Store in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Fateh Ullah Khan inaugurated Ramadan Relief Package at Utility Store in Gilgit and said that people should avail the opportunity as almost all kinds of food items were available in USC.

On the occasion he said that PTI government was trying best to facilitate the common people during the holy month of Ramzan through various ways, including Utility Store Corporation across Pakistan.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced on Friday that, 'Ramdan relief Package' will start from April 10, where a total subsidy of 10-15 percent will be given over 19 essential commodities in all utility stores across the country.

Ramadan packages would be applicable including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk.

Under the proposed package, the USC would subsidize 19 essential items, entailing subsidy equivalent to approximately Rs 7.8 billion including wheat flour, sugar and ghee which have significant differential vis-a-vis prevailing prices in the domestic markets.