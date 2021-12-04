UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister Inaugurates Solar Power Project At NMU

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated 300KV solar power project at Nishtar Medical University (MNU) here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated 300KV solar power project at Nishtar Medical University (MNU) here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Akhtar Malik said that the project would be completed with funds of Rs 30 million. He said that electricity would be available at cost of Rs seven per unit through the project. He said that energy and costly electricity were major issues of the country adding that efforts were being made to introduce Punjab as a solar province.

The provincial minister added that 11,000 schools have already been shifted to solar powers while process of converting 2400 basic health units on solar power was continued.

He said that 14 district headquarters Hospital were also being shifted on solar power.

He said that universities were also being shifted on solar power and added that Rs one billion would be saved through solar power system at universities. He congratulated the energy department and vice chancellor Nishtar Medical University over the project.

Members of provincial assembly Javed Akhtar Ansari, Waseem Khan Badozai, Zaheer-Ul-Din Alezai, Wasif Raan, VC NMU Dr Rana Altaf, MS Nishtar Dr Amjad Chandio and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

