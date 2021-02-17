Provincial minister inaugurates tree plantation campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Forest, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday inaugurated tree plantation campaign 2021 by planting sampling at Bagh-e-Jinnah (old polo ground), here Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister's Coordinator Shahzad Memon, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi, JDC Chief Zafar Abbas and other civil society organization members also planted trees, said a statement.

The tree plantation campaign is being launched under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said over 100,000 environment friendly and indigenous plants would be planted through tree plantation campaign adding that park department of KMC has developed some 70,000 indigenous sampling in their own nurseries, while MoUs has also been signed with civil society organization to seek their cooperation in making Karachi green city.

The minister said that Sindh forest department has launched various projects in the province including Green Sindh, Urban Forest and Mangroves Project.

He said that Miyawaki Forests were also started in Fedral B. Area and Shah Faisal Colony in partnership with the forest department, KMC, KDA, and other land owning agencies.

Its area was being increased and KDA has identified around 400 spots which were vacated where commercial activities were started including parks, plays ground and amenity plots.

We are starting Miyawaki Forest in Malir River also, he said.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also inaugurated Miyawaki Forest in Lahore few days ago, which was positive step.

He thanked the Civil Society Organizations, and individual for support in making Karachi Green and appealed everyone to play its role in making city environment friendly.

Government was making efforts but it could not succeed, until citizen of Karachi not participate in the campaign, he said.

Earlier, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed briefed about the details of tree plantation campaign 2021.

The Sindh Minister for Local Government added that substantial changes has been witnessed in local bodies' performance and revenue collection after appointment of administrators.

No new tax has been imposed nor any increase has been made in any tax but DMC's have increased their revenue and made huge savings.

He said that tax system has been improved and expenditures reduced. Giving the example of DMC central, the provincial minister added that 594 retired employees had been given their dues pending since 2016.