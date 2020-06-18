Provincial minister inaugurates urban forest at Sindh University

Sindh Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has underlined the need for more vigorous plantation campaigns in the country particularly in Sindh in order to ensure healthy atmosphere and overcome the environmental issues being faced by the people due to climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has underlined the need for more vigorous plantation campaigns in the country particularly in Sindh in order to ensure healthy atmosphere and overcome the environmental issues being faced by the people due to climate change.

The minister emphasized on Thursday while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Urban Forest established by Sindh Forest Department in collaboration with University of Sindh, Jamshoro at the varsity's main campus premises at Jamshoro under " Sarsabz Sindh -- Green Pakistan Programme".

Shah said the importance of forests could not be underestimated as the world largely depends on forests for its survival. From the air people breathed to the wood they used they sought from the belly of forests, he said and added, besides providing habitats for animals and livelihoods for humans, forests also offered watershed protection, prevented soil erosion and mitigated climate change.

The minister eulogized the role of University of Sindh for taking lead in establishing Urban Forest and congratulated the Vice Chancellor and his team upon the launch of this initiative.

He also congratulated the Vice Chancellor for successful start and continuation of the varsity's online enterprises including virtual classes.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his welcome address highlighted the efforts being made by the management in providing healthy atmosphere in the campuses.

A large number of faculty, officers, employees, students and residents of Jamshoro participated in the event.