Provincial minister inspects work on bridge at Takhta Band Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fazal Hakim Khan and Member National Assembly, Salim-ur-Rehman on Saturday inspected construction work on connecting bridge at Takhta Band Road.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that construction work would be completed soon to save precious time of people and to address traffic related issues of Mingora City.

He said that provincial government was taking necessary steps for welfare of people and to provide them basic amenities of life. He said that all the pledges and promises made to people would be fulfilled according to their wishes.

He said that all the development projects were completed on priority basis reiterating commitment to come up to expectations of masses.