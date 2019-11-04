UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister Meets International Business Group

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:58 PM

Provincial minister meets international business group

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed met with Abu Dhabi based business "Muhammad Umer Bin Haider Holding Group" delegation and held negotiations with them regarding construction of low cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed met with Abu Dhabi based business "Muhammad Umer Bin Haider Holding Group" delegation and held negotiations with them regarding construction of low cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

General Director International Business Development Dr. Naji Bou Farkhreddine was heading the delegation along with Business Manager Ali Lelo. Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab Waseem Chaudhry and Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq were also present on this occasion.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed briefed the Abu Dhabi Based Business Group about construction bylaws of Naya Pakistan Housing Project and its practically implemented business models.

The Punjab government will provide foreign investors every possible facilities with regard to construction of low cost houses under this project, he said, adding that provision of services by international organizations for Naya Pakistan Housing Project was welcoming.

Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Chaudhry said that OPC was an integral part in its endeavours for promoting foreign investment in the country and would welcome investment of Abu Dhabi based business group in Pakistan.

The delegation head Dr. Naji Farkhreddine stated that his group was keen in the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project and holds 80 years vast experience in the field of construction.

On this occasion, it was also decided that this business group would present a model house after its construction.

Experiences of international organizations with regard to constructing low cost houses will be utilized to the maximum, concluded Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Abu Dhabi (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to review ste ..

6 minutes ago

Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan transfer ..

6 minutes ago

Steps being taken to control price hike: Minister

9 minutes ago

Punjab cabinet to meet tomorrow

9 minutes ago

Gunmen kill student in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

Guinean Police Kill Protester After Clashes Mar Fu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.