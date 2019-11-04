Provincial minister meets international business group

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed met with Abu Dhabi based business "Muhammad Umer Bin Haider Holding Group" delegation and held negotiations with them regarding construction of low cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed met with Abu Dhabi based business "Muhammad Umer Bin Haider Holding Group" delegation and held negotiations with them regarding construction of low cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

General Director International Business Development Dr. Naji Bou Farkhreddine was heading the delegation along with Business Manager Ali Lelo. Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab Waseem Chaudhry and Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq were also present on this occasion.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed briefed the Abu Dhabi Based Business Group about construction bylaws of Naya Pakistan Housing Project and its practically implemented business models.

The Punjab government will provide foreign investors every possible facilities with regard to construction of low cost houses under this project, he said, adding that provision of services by international organizations for Naya Pakistan Housing Project was welcoming.

Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Chaudhry said that OPC was an integral part in its endeavours for promoting foreign investment in the country and would welcome investment of Abu Dhabi based business group in Pakistan.

The delegation head Dr. Naji Farkhreddine stated that his group was keen in the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project and holds 80 years vast experience in the field of construction.

On this occasion, it was also decided that this business group would present a model house after its construction.

Experiences of international organizations with regard to constructing low cost houses will be utilized to the maximum, concluded Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed.