Provincial Minister meets Mayor Hyderabad, urges to improve city’s infrastructure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh minister for information and minority affairs Muhammad Ahmed Shah has said that efforts would be made to improve the condition of Hyderabad city, especially around the government City college, by addressing encroachments and ensuring the maintenance of deteriorating roads.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro on Wednesday.

The mayor assured the provincial minister that prompt action would be taken to eliminate all encroachments in the city soon.

He also mentioned that the drainage issue will be resolved.

During the meeting, Mayor Hyderabad informed the minister that the city was facing a shortage of funds given the increasing population.

He emphasized the need for additional funds, particularly for the construction of the minority hostel, for which land has already been allotted.

He said that due to a shortage of funds, the work on several schemes for the minority community was delayed, so there was a need to release funds as soon as possible.