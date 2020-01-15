UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister Of Industry And Trade Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Takes Notice Of Release Of Toxic Water Into Lake

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Provincial Minister of Industry and Trade Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has taken notice of release of toxic water from factories into Keenjhar Lake.He has sought a report from Secretary Industries Sindh and other officials on this count.

In his media statement, Ikramullah has said Secretary Industry Sindh and concerned officials will visit the site and present a report thereof to him.If found that toxic water of factories is released into Keenjhar lake without using treatment plant then owners of the factory will be proceeded against under law of the land.

According to Ikramullah that he has been told treatment plants are located in KB Feder Kotri and Noriabad.

Factory water becomes clean after passing through these plants.Keenjhar lake is situated at a distance of 35 km from Noriabad and is a beautiful destination in Sindh.Its protection is one of our top priorities. Sindh government is working for the betterment of Keenjhar Lake.

