He inspected the registration counter and met the doctors and paramedical staff.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) During his visit praising the commendable efforts of the president Arts Council, Shah said that Ahmed Shah has provided the best vaccination facilities to the members, artist community, and civil society which had made a huge impact on the people that now the DHA residents want to be facilitated in the council's center.

"Arts council has rendered excellent service to the art and culture and now the vaccination center has been instrumental in intensifying the campaign, The Government of Sindh will extend all possible assistance to the Arts Council of Pakistan," said Nasir Shah

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the center was established to facilitate the members of the Arts Council and their families but the civil society has also been facilitated in the vaccination center.

Shah said that so far more than 35,000 people have been vaccinated in this center and 400 to 600 people are being vaccinated every day.