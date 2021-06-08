UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister Of Sindh For Local Government & Information, Nasir Hussain Shah Visited The Arts Council's Vaccination Center On Monday.

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:22 AM

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government & Information, Nasir Hussain Shah visited the Arts Council's vaccination center on Monday.

He inspected the registration counter and met the doctors and paramedical staff.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) During his visit praising the commendable efforts of the president Arts Council, Shah said that Ahmed Shah has provided the best vaccination facilities to the members, artist community, and civil society which had made a huge impact on the people that now the DHA residents want to be facilitated in the council's center.

"Arts council has rendered excellent service to the art and culture and now the vaccination center has been instrumental in intensifying the campaign, The Government of Sindh will extend all possible assistance to the Arts Council of Pakistan," said Nasir Shah

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the center was established to facilitate the members of the Arts Council and their families but the civil society has also been facilitated in the vaccination center.

Shah said that so far more than 35,000 people have been vaccinated in this center and 400 to 600 people are being vaccinated every day.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Civil Society Visit Nasir All Government Best

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 173.57 million

56 seconds ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center set up at Arfa Softwar ..

18 minutes ago

PM’s green initiatives bring laurels for Pakista ..

21 minutes ago

NEC approves development outlay Rs2.1tr for next f ..

22 minutes ago

Two-day Police training programme concludes

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 8, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.