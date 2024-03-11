Open Menu

Provincial Minister Pays Homage To Martyred Constable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Provincial Minister pays homage to martyred Constable

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Punjab,Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath visited the bereaved parents of martyred Constable Mohsin Abbas in nearby Chak 6-ML Phularwan to offer condolences on Monday.

The provincial minister laid a wreath on the martyr's grave after offering prayers.

Speaking to the relatives, he said that Constable Mohsin sacrificed his life in line of duty and the government would not leave the martyr's family alone.

He said that the Punjab Chief Minister also directed immediate measures for the family.

Constable Mohsin Abbas,posted in the Muhafiz Squad,were martyred two days ago while confronting robbers.

