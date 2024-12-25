Provincial Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister Punjab on Usher & Zakat and General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Munawer Ghous khan paid a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birth anniversary.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday,he described Quaid-e-Azam as a leader of rare caliber who firmly believed in the principles of unity, justice and equality.

"We celebrate the birth anniversary of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam to remind ourselves of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage, and unparalleled determination",he remarked.

Rana Munawer said that the Quaid achieved what many deemed impossible by securing a homeland for Muslims.

"His life continues to inspire generations as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader," Rana Munawer added.

The minister emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam's journey was a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication.

He further noted that the Quaid envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, regardless of faith or ethnicity. "His vision for Pakistan was rooted in inclusivity, unity, and prosperity," he concluded.