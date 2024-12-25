Provincial Minister Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His 148th Birth Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister Punjab on Usher & Zakat and General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Munawer Ghous khan paid a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birth anniversary.
While talking to APP here on Wednesday,he described Quaid-e-Azam as a leader of rare caliber who firmly believed in the principles of unity, justice and equality.
"We celebrate the birth anniversary of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam to remind ourselves of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage, and unparalleled determination",he remarked.
Rana Munawer said that the Quaid achieved what many deemed impossible by securing a homeland for Muslims.
"His life continues to inspire generations as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader," Rana Munawer added.
The minister emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam's journey was a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication.
He further noted that the Quaid envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, regardless of faith or ethnicity. "His vision for Pakistan was rooted in inclusivity, unity, and prosperity," he concluded.
Recent Stories
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Agri minister extends Christmas greetings and pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 115 kg drugs; arrests six drug dealers13 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary celebrated at Kohat13 minutes ago
-
DC Nowshera congratulates Christian community, cut Christmas cake13 minutes ago
-
DC highlights Quaid-e-Azam's vision of Unity, Justice, and Equality23 minutes ago
-
148th birthday anniversary celebrations33 minutes ago
-
Distt admin ensures safe, peaceful Christmas celebrations in ICT43 minutes ago
-
'Jinnah Cap' remains a timeless fashion icon as Multan citizens keep Quaid' legacy alive: Report43 minutes ago
-
CM visits Quaid's mausoleum to pay homage to Father of the Nation43 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara highlights Upper Kohistan’s strategic importance, calls for enhanced security measures43 minutes ago
-
Christian community celebrates Christmas today47 minutes ago