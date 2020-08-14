Provincial minister plants a sapling to mark I-day

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held at Daska here on Friday to mark 73rd Independence Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held at Daska here on Friday to mark 73rd Independence Day.

Later, the minister planted a sapling at the lawns of Divisional Public school (DPS) Daska as part of the ongoing tree-plantation campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi, Former MPA Ch. Mumtaz Ali, former Tehsil Nazim Daska Ch.Nasir Mehmood Cheema, local lawyers were also present on this occasion.