Provincial minister plants sapling at NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik planted a sapling at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) in connection with tree plantation campaign here on Thursday.

Accompanied by NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood, the minister prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He urged upon masses to make the Clean and Green campaign a success by planting trees.

Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Rana Khawar and others were also present on the occasion.