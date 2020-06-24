Provincial minister recovers from corona virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine thanked to Almighty Allah and said that now he has been fully recovered after positive result of corona virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine thanked to Almighty Allah and said that now he has been fully recovered after positive result of corona virus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minister also thanked to the entire nation and well wishers on his quick recovery from corona virus.

He said that good wishes and prayers from the people in this difficult time have given a lot of encouragement. He further said that we all should have to spend much time in our homes as possible to stay safe from the coronavirus. The provincial minister also thanked the minorities who conduct special prayersceremonies for his quick recovery.