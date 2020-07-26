Provincial Minister reviews arrangements of cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of Punjab for Livestock and Dairy Development, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak here on Sunday paid a visit to review arrangements of temporary selling points of sacrificial animals set up on the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Azha.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the cattle markets.

The minister directed to take special care of cleanliness at the cattle markets.

He also instructed to arrange drinking water at the site. He said that instructions related to COVID-19 SOPs must be displayed at the market and be followed in true spirit.

He directed the concerned that steps must be taken to check and confirm vaccination of the sacrificial animals. He made it clear that strict action would be taken for negligence in performing duties.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq were also present on the occasion.