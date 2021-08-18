UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister Reviews Ashura Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:47 PM

Provincial minister reviews Ashura security arrangements

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/In-Charge Muharram arrangements District Faisalabad Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that the government has taken security measures to maintain law and order on Ashura

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/In-Charge Muharram arrangements District Faisalabad Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that the government has taken security measures to maintain law and order on Ashura.

He was inspecting the security arrangements made on mourning procession routes here on Wednesday while Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Acting RPO Sohail Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioners Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Khalid, AC (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari and SSP (Operations) M. Afzal were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the administrative machinery including the provincial ministers was actively monitoring all security and administrative matters for public safety so that the sanctity of Ashura could be maintained.

He reviewed the administrative and security measures at Clock Tower Chowk and its adjoining bazaars as well as at Central Imam Bargah.

He said that senior officers of district administration and police should keep vigil eye by deploying additional staff at the routes of the mourning processions and Majalis. He said that snipers and other security staff should also remain present on rooftops of the buildings fall in the routes of mourning processions.

The monitoring process from the control rooms of DC and SSP (Operations) offices should not be disrupted, he added. The provincial minister said that he would remain present in the field at all times on Ashura.

Divisional Commissioner, Acting RPO and Deputy Commissioner briefed the minister about details of the Ashura arrangements with the help of maps and said that there is also close liaison with Ulmas and organizers of the mourning processions and Majalis.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Law And Order Muhammad Ali All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued a ..

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued at AED487.7 million

8 minutes ago
 UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support for Hait ..

UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support for Haiti After Earthquake - Guterres

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers See Chance to Re ..

Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers See Chance to Resolve Afghan Problems Via Talk ..

8 minutes ago
 US Officials Warn It Will Be 'Challenging' to Meet ..

US Officials Warn It Will Be 'Challenging' to Meet Biden's August 31 Deadline - ..

8 minutes ago
 Exemplary arrangements for Muharram made in South ..

Exemplary arrangements for Muharram made in South Punjab: Addl Chief Secretary

8 minutes ago
 9th Muharam procession peacefully concludes in Hyd ..

9th Muharam procession peacefully concludes in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.