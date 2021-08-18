Provincial minister reviews Ashura security arrangements

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/In-Charge Muharram arrangements District Faisalabad Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that the government has taken security measures to maintain law and order on Ashura

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/In-Charge Muharram arrangements District Faisalabad Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that the government has taken security measures to maintain law and order on Ashura.

He was inspecting the security arrangements made on mourning procession routes here on Wednesday while Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Acting RPO Sohail Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioners Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Khalid, AC (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari and SSP (Operations) M. Afzal were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the administrative machinery including the provincial ministers was actively monitoring all security and administrative matters for public safety so that the sanctity of Ashura could be maintained.

He reviewed the administrative and security measures at Clock Tower Chowk and its adjoining bazaars as well as at Central Imam Bargah.

He said that senior officers of district administration and police should keep vigil eye by deploying additional staff at the routes of the mourning processions and Majalis. He said that snipers and other security staff should also remain present on rooftops of the buildings fall in the routes of mourning processions.

The monitoring process from the control rooms of DC and SSP (Operations) offices should not be disrupted, he added. The provincial minister said that he would remain present in the field at all times on Ashura.

Divisional Commissioner, Acting RPO and Deputy Commissioner briefed the minister about details of the Ashura arrangements with the help of maps and said that there is also close liaison with Ulmas and organizers of the mourning processions and Majalis.