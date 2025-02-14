Provincial Minister Reviews 'Development Projects':
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Punjab's Provincial Minister for Communication and Law, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath, conducted an on-site inspection of multiple ongoing development projects in the Sargodha district.
His visit included the under-construction 47-Pull Flyover, Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital, Sargodha-Bhalwal Road, and the BHU Hathi Wind site.
During his visit to the 47-Pull Flyover, the minister instructed that the construction work be completed by February 25.
The provincial minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to initiate beautification work alongside the flyover.
Superintending Engineer (SE) Highways, Amanat Ali, provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the project.
The minister also reviewed the construction site of Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital, where officials reported that 47% of the work had been completed, surpassing the planned target of 41%.
It was further revealed that the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) would be functional by April.
Emphasizing the importance of quality, the minister directed that the construction be completed within the stipulated timeline without any compromise on standards.
Additionally, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath inspected the 61-kilometer Sargodha-Bhalwal Road, which is under construction at a cost of Rs. 3.94 billion.
He also visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Hathi Wind, where SE Buildings Amanat Ali briefed him on the revamping of 45 healthcare centers across Sargodha district.This includes seven Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and 38 Basic Health Units (BHUs).
Officials confirmed that 20 health centers have already been revamped and would be handed over to the health department by the end of this month, while the remaining centers would be completed by April 30.
The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to timely completion and high standards in infrastructure and healthcare development projects in the region.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Minister reviews 'Development Projects':2 minutes ago
-
Godown sealed for storing 1500 kg sugar bags:2 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect in 6m visa fraud, human trafficking case2 minutes ago
-
Illegal Steel Mill and Chicken Feed Factory Seals in GB for Environmental Violations32 minutes ago
-
CJP administers oath of office to seven judges at Supreme Court42 minutes ago
-
Catch up vaccination from Feb 17 to Feb 28 planned42 minutes ago
-
54 POs, four court absconders held in Muzaffargarh52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enhancing workforce skills for Middle Eastern job market: Farah Naz1 hour ago
-
Public services reviewed at tehsil building Tank1 hour ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar as acting SHC CJ1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held2 hours ago
-
Open court held to address public grievances2 hours ago