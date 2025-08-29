Provincial Minister Reviews Flood Relief Activities In Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited Gujrat to review ongoing relief operations for flood-affected people.
A briefing session was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi informed the minister that 83 villages of Tehsil Gujrat had been affected by heavy rains and flooding, while 15 flood relief camps were operational to facilitate the victims.
The provincial minister said the unusual spell of rains coupled with water released by India had worsened the flood situation, adding that the natural calamity could only be tackled with collective efforts. He said the Chief Minister of Punjab would soon announce a relief package for the victims.
He lauded the efforts of the district administration, armed forces, and rescue agencies in relief activities and assured that restoration of damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation of the affected families would remain the government’s priority.
Later, the minister visited the flood relief camp at Chak Sada, reviewed the facilities being provided, and distributed relief items among the families.DPO Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq, MPAs Syed Madad Ali Shah, PML Gujrat City President Ali Abrar Jora, PML Youth Wing President Kamran Usmani, and officers of the district administration were also present on the occasion.
