Provincial Minister Takes Notice Of Death Of Site Area Factory's Workers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has taken notice of the death of workers, working in the chemical tank of the factory located here in Karachi site area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has taken notice of the death of workers, working in the chemical tank of the factory located here in Karachi site area.

He directed the MD site to inspect the accident site with a team, said the statement released here on Saturday.

He has also directed to submit a report on this tragic incident.

Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further instructed that those responsible for negligence should be identified and action should be taken against them in accordance with the law.

He also directed all factory owners to take effective measures to prevent such accidents or else stern action would be taken against them.

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that human lives are very precious. Such incidents are tragic. Full cooperation should be extended to the families of the deceased workers.

He said that all kinds of security arrangements need to be made in the workplace so that such incidents do not happen in future.

