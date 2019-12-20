Provincial minister to hold Khuli Katchehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would hold "Khuli Katchehri" (a meeting open to public for resolving their issues and complaints) in premises of Deputy Commissioner office on December 21

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Local Government , Forests and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would hold "Khuli Katchehri" (a meeting open to public for resolving their issues and complaints) in premises of Deputy Commissioner office on December 21.

The minister, on special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister would listen to problems of the people and issue instructions to the concerned authorities to redress them. Deputy Commissioner has issued a communique to officials of all provincial and Federal departments and universities operating in the district to attend the meeting.

The DC has also appealed general public to share their issues and problems by participating in the meeting so that their legitimate issues could be resolved at the earliest.