Provincial Minister Visits 8 Cotton Factories
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Provincial Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahmon, Environment Secretary Tamizuddin Kahero and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional Incharge of Environmental Protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sambal visited 8 cotton factories located on Mehran Highway 60 Mile Road near Nawabshah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahmon, Environment Secretary Tamizuddin Kahero and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional Incharge of Environmental Protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sambal visited 8 cotton factories located on Mehran Highway 60 Mile Road near Nawabshah.
On this occasion, Regional In-Charge SEPA Dr Gul Amir Sambal said that these cotton factories have received environmental approval from Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has not been achieved and these cotton factories are running without filter plants and dust control system, he further informed that all these factory owners will be given a personal hearing on October 25, 2024 in the presence of Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal at the regional office of SEPA Hyderabad.
The regional in-charge added that the Sindh government and SEPA are committed to ensure strict implementation of environmental laws, and legal action will continue against violating industrial units.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench
Kisan card active in district
'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant
PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh
Commissioner meets Christian delegation
Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police fo ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews privatization ..
Faryal Talpur visits Governor House
Minister emphasizes CM Maryam's vision for enhanced cardiac treatment facilities
‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurate public health card scheme
Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench3 minutes ago
-
Kisan card active in district3 minutes ago
-
PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner meets Christian delegation11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police force14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews privatization process11 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur visits Governor House11 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes CM Maryam's vision for enhanced cardiac treatment facilities11 minutes ago
-
‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurate public health card scheme11 minutes ago
-
Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant32 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to resolve lawyer's issues: Minister48 minutes ago
-
Pakistani woman cop wins IACP 2024 Award48 minutes ago