Provincial Minister Visits 8 Cotton Factories

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories

Provincial Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahmon, Environment Secretary Tamizuddin Kahero and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional Incharge of Environmental Protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sambal visited 8 cotton factories located on Mehran Highway 60 Mile Road near Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahmon, Environment Secretary Tamizuddin Kahero and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional Incharge of Environmental Protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sambal visited 8 cotton factories located on Mehran Highway 60 Mile Road near Nawabshah.

On this occasion, Regional In-Charge SEPA Dr Gul Amir Sambal said that these cotton factories have received environmental approval from Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has not been achieved and these cotton factories are running without filter plants and dust control system, he further informed that all these factory owners will be given a personal hearing on October 25, 2024 in the presence of Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal at the regional office of SEPA Hyderabad.

The regional in-charge added that the Sindh government and SEPA are committed to ensure strict implementation of environmental laws, and legal action will continue against violating industrial units.

