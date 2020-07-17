UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister Visits Cathedral Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Friday visited Lahore Cathedral Church and Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here and reviewed the construction work coupled with other arrangements.

The minister visited different parts of Churches along with Bishops and father. The Bishops and fathers briefed the minister about the construction work in the Churches. They hoped that entire work would be completed with in stipulated time under the supervision of Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department.

The minister said that the Punjab Government was taking various steps to the protection of theworship places.

More Stories From Pakistan

