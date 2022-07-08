Provincial Minister visits city to review rain situation

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Friday visited various parts of Hyderabad city after monsoon rains and reviewed the situation due to rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Friday visited various parts of Hyderabad city after monsoon rains and reviewed the situation due to rains.

Jam Khan Shoro along with MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro inspected the pumping stations at Latifabad Units 4, 9 and the Tulsi Das.

The provincial minister also visited Mallah Goth Latifabad and other areas of the city and reviewed all the arrangements.

The Sindh government is taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the people, Jam Khan Shoro said.

He directed that all arrangements be made in view of the forecast of monsoon rains.

The required staff and machinery of all concerned departments for drainage should be present on the roads during rains, the provincial minister directed.