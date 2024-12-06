Provincial Minister Visits Darul Aman Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Women Development Shaheena Sher Ali on Friday visited the Darul Aman (women's shelter home) where she met with women seeking refuge at the facility and listened to their concerns.
Minister emphasized that all possible steps were being taken to eliminate gender-based violence and discriminatory behaviors against women. She highlighted the need to ensure the implementation of laws that safeguard the rights and security of vulnerable women. She further stated that the Sindh government's initiatives to prevent gender-based violence were yielding significant results.
Deputy Director of Women Development and In-charge of Darul Aman Nawabshah Naseem Hassan Mastoi briefed the minister about the shelter home's current situation, and informed about successful efforts to address the challenges faced by vulnerable women through counseling and legal assistance.
On this occasion, the provincial minister distributed blankets among deserving women. While, the CEO of Sindhika Reforms Society Muhammad Amin Keerio, in collaboration with Pathfinder International, handed over essential items for the shelter home including solar panels, water coolers, chairs and other necessities.
The event was attended by Member of the Sindh Assembly Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Arain, PPP District President Muhammad Saleem Zardari, representatives of civil society and community women.
