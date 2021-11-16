Provincial Minister visits fire affected Saddar Cooperative Market Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh government has constituted a committee to review the causes of the incident and estimation of the losses, caused by the fire in Saddar cooperative market

He expressed such views while talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to the fire affected site here on Tuesday.

He said that and a final decision will be reached only after its report is received.

He further said that a committee had been constituted to investigate the incident which would submit its report in 15 days. The cause of the fire would be known only after the report was received.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said in response to a question that how much damage has been done? Can't guess yet. The correct estimate will come only when the report comes. "We have the proper documentation of this market, which contains the correct number of shops, he said.

Dharejo said that he would talk to the Chief Minister of Sindh to compensate the traders.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said they were also investigating allegations of late arrival of fire brigade. All institutions are subordinate to the Government of Sindh.

Action will be taken against those who were negligent to respond to the incident. Sindh Government stands with the business community in this hour of grief, he added.

