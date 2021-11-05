UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister Visits HF Hospital; Congratulates Parents On Recovery Of Abducted Newborn Boy

Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:07 PM

Provincial Minister visits HF Hospital; congratulates parents on recovery of abducted newborn boy

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez paid a special visit to Holy Family Hospital and congratulated the parents on recovery of the abducted newborn boy who was abducted four days ago

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez paid a special visit to Holy Family Hospital and congratulated the parents on recovery of the abducted newborn boy who was abducted four days ago.

He also congratulated the police officers who recovered the child. On the occasion City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas was also present.

He also paid tributes to the hospital management, especially Medical Superintendent Dr. Shazia Zeb.

Raja Rashid Hafeez lauded the performance of the CPO and said that if ordinary citizens cooperate with the police, crime would be eradicated from the society and the criminal elements could also be brought to justice.

The provincial minister also paid tribute to the efforts of the staff of Holy Family Hospital and directed the hospital management to improve security arrangements.

He asked the patients and their family members to cooperate with the concerned security personnel so that such incidents could not happen again.

