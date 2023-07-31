Provincial Minister visits Metro Bus Service to review facility services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock, Transport, Mines and Minerals Punjab, Ibrahim Murad here on Monday visited Metro Bus Service to review services and facilities being offered to the people.

The Minister inspected Metro Command and Control Rawalpindi and reviewed different matters in detail.

Ibrahim Murad directed the authorities concerned to immediately make the escalators of the metro bus, fully functional.

The tenders for the surveillance cameras and e-ticketing, which could not be done during last 2 years, should be issued immediately, he said adding, the Metro bus service is a valuable national asset.

The Metro bus service which is of the world class, is the best travelling facility for the citizens, he said adding, the government is providing subsidy on Metro bus service to provide affordable travelling facility to the people.

The metro bus service also provided employment opportunities to the people, Ibrahim Murad said.

The command and control room should further be improved to ensure public convenience, he added.

In the metro bus project, where the renovation is required, it should be completed, he instructed the authorities.

Metro bus service is a mega project and therefore any kind of administrative lapse and negligence would not be tolerated, the Minister said.