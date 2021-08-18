Provincial minister visits mourning procession routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir and DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed inspected the routes of main procession of Ashura and also reviewed administrative measures including security of mourners here on Wednesday.

He also met members of peace committee and traders. He inquired about administrative and security matters from the organizers of Muharram processions and gatherings.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that cleanliness had been ensured at mourning procession routes and appropriate lighting had also been arranged there.

He said that more than 400 CCTV cameras had been installed for the security of mourning processionsand majalis while more than 750 police officials were deputed for the 9th Muharram procession.

Ansar Majeed asked the organizers of processions and gatherings to ensure implementation of corona SOPs.