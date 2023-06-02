UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister Visits Parks To Review Beautification Projects

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Provincial Minister visits parks to review beautification projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir here on Friday visited Rawal and Allama Iqbal parks and reviewed ongoing beautification projects.

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha and other PHA officers were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the DG briefed the Minister about ongoing projects.

The Minister appreciated the performance of the PHA officers and issued instructions to further improve condition of the parks.

Syed Azfar Ali during the visit also directed the authorities to build more washrooms in the parks to provide basic facilities to the public.

The Minister visited the control room in both the parks and the gym in Rawal Park.

He said that 'Phul Bootay' shop started by PHA Rawalpindi is an excellent effort and appreciated the overall performance of the authority.

