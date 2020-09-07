Provincial Minister visits protective embankments of Indus river in Ghotki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday visited protective embankments of Indus river in Ghotki and reviewed arrangements made for flood victims.

The visit was made on the special directives of Sindh Chief Minister.

The Provincial Minister visited Shenk bund, Qadir pur loop and other protective bunds.

Irrigation officials giving briefing to the Minister said that medium flood was flowing at Ghotki, however water level would decrease in next 24 hours.

They said that all out efforts were being taken to strengthen all protective embankments of Indus river.

Later talking to the Media Dharejo expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements made for strengthening of protective bunds said that a report would be submitted to the Chief Minister.

He said that Sindh government would not leave flood-hit poor people alone in their difficult hour.