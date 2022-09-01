UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister Visits Rain Affected Areas To Review Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Provincial minister visits rain affected areas to review relief activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon visited different flood affected areas of Hyderabad Rural on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements.

The minister said that people will not be left alone in any case and all resources are being utilized to provide relief to the rains and flood victims.

Provision of two time meals a day as well as medical facilities are being ensured to the victims staying in the relief camps, Memon said.

The Minister reviewed the drainage work at Tando Fazal Road, Lahori Hotel and also directed to speed up the drainage process.

Later, the provincial minister also visited the Seri Branch in Tando Fazal area and reviewed the water level.He also asked the details from the local residents.

On this occasion, party's nominated candidates of UC Chairmen and Vice Chairmen and a large number of local residents were also present.

Sharjeel Memon said that a new spell of rains has been predicted by Met office while more than 500000 cusecs of water is passing through Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

An increase in water level has been recorded at the Kotri Barrage, with more than 400000 cusecs water passing at present, he added.

The water flow at Guddu and Sukkur barrages is likely to reach 600000 cusecs within couple of days, the minister expressed fear.

He said that the Irrigation Department was closely monitoring the embankments of the Indus River round the clock while district administration and the revenue officials have been put on alert.

He said the PPP's legislators were deputed in their concerned areas to monitor the flood situation while people residing in Kacha areas are being evacuated to safe places.

