UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister Visits Rain Affected Areas In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:17 PM

Provincial Minister visits rain affected areas in Mirpurkhas

Provincial Minister and focal person for the rain emergency relief committee constituted by Chief Minister Sindh, Hari Ram Kishori Laal on Saturday visited different rain nullas of the city

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister and focal person for the rain emergency relief committee constituted by Chief Minister Sindh, Hari Ram Kishori Laal on Saturday visited different rain nullas of the city.

The Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon, Chief Municipal officer Rajkumar, officials of Revenue and Public Health were accompanied with him.

Focal person said that matters related to downpour had so far been controlled and about 50 percent work of dewatering has been completed.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to cancel leave of Revenue, Municipal and Health department and ensure presence of concerned staff round the clock.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

1 hour ago

Khattak extends condolences on Mohammed bin Abdull ..

4 minutes ago

Tourists throngs Hazara as tourism resumes in coun ..

4 minutes ago

Police foil bid to smuggle cash, non custom paid i ..

4 minutes ago

Death Toll in Port of Beirut Blast Rises to 158 - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.