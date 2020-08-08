Provincial Minister visits rain affected areas in Mirpurkhas

Provincial Minister and focal person for the rain emergency relief committee constituted by Chief Minister Sindh, Hari Ram Kishori Laal on Saturday visited different rain nullas of the city

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister and focal person for the rain emergency relief committee constituted by Chief Minister Sindh, Hari Ram Kishori Laal on Saturday visited different rain nullas of the city.

The Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon, Chief Municipal officer Rajkumar, officials of Revenue and Public Health were accompanied with him.

Focal person said that matters related to downpour had so far been controlled and about 50 percent work of dewatering has been completed.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to cancel leave of Revenue, Municipal and Health department and ensure presence of concerned staff round the clock.